Pro-tec Sticker Pack

Pro-tec Sticker Pack kids helmet actionsports design helmets protect jimphillips ghouls monsters stickerdesign stickers sticker skate skateboarding graphicdesign vector illustration
While working at DYE Paintball/Protec I was given the opportunity to run free with a sticker pack design. These designs took place around Halloween and the inspiration really shows. My inspiration came from classic ghouls and monster while also made these a homage to the skateboard graphics legend Jim Phillips.

