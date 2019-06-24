Pro-tec Sticker Pack

Trending designs to inspire you
While working at DYE Paintball/Protec I was given the opportunity to run free with a sticker pack design. These designs took place around Halloween and the inspiration really shows. My inspiration came from classic ghouls and monster while also made these a homage to the skateboard graphics legend Jim Phillips.