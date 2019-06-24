Dries Janssen

ALFA

Letter Challenge | Alfa #1

It really is time to fill my dribbble account with some creative stuff. That's why I started out a creative logo/letter challenge. Every week, another letter.

Video of the creation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0Afx6Zyg5s

Coming up: Bravo #2

Stay tuned.

