Letter Challenge | Alfa #1
It really is time to fill my dribbble account with some creative stuff. That's why I started out a creative logo/letter challenge. Every week, another letter.
Video of the creation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0Afx6Zyg5s
Coming up: Bravo #2
Stay tuned.