Jackie Price

CB VI Upgrade Part 01

Jackie Price
Jackie Price
Hire Me
  • Save
CB VI Upgrade Part 01 vi poster logo branding design
Download color palette

CB Design Production: CB VI Upgrade Part 01

Full project can be found on my Behance

We’ve recently upgraded our visual identity system, our mission was to give our brand a new look and feel while keeping the existing logo and color palette.

Compare with the previous red color selection, we handpicked a higher saturated version of red to emphasize our passion characteristic.

We also crafted a new grid system for the new look, which was used throughout the new visual identity system.

We certainly hope you like it. Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2019
Jackie Price
Jackie Price
LET'S CREATE SOMETHING AWESOME!
Hire Me

More by Jackie Price

View profile
    • Like