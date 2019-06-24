CB Design Production: CB VI Upgrade Part 01

Full project can be found on my Behance

We’ve recently upgraded our visual identity system, our mission was to give our brand a new look and feel while keeping the existing logo and color palette.

Compare with the previous red color selection, we handpicked a higher saturated version of red to emphasize our passion characteristic.

We also crafted a new grid system for the new look, which was used throughout the new visual identity system.

We certainly hope you like it. Thank you.