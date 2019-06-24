🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CB Design Production: CB VI Upgrade Part 01
Full project can be found on my Behance
We’ve recently upgraded our visual identity system, our mission was to give our brand a new look and feel while keeping the existing logo and color palette.
Compare with the previous red color selection, we handpicked a higher saturated version of red to emphasize our passion characteristic.
We also crafted a new grid system for the new look, which was used throughout the new visual identity system.
We certainly hope you like it. Thank you.