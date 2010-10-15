Mathew Hoy

London 2010

London 2010 shapes squares black white rectangles vector pixel london ontario canada 2010 letters
Playing around with more simple letter shapes in Illustrator. Having too much fun with this.

Posted on Oct 15, 2010
