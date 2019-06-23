Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Xin Yan
RED

Beautiful country life！

Xin Yan
RED
Xin Yan for RED
Beautiful country life！ mobile mountain country life web ui calm environment landscape illustration illustration
Hello, friend!

I am a freelancer,
I focus on illustration design, web UI design, brand design, Animation
If you need a new project or some remote work,
You can contact ( hiring ) me through the following methods:

Email & Skype: xinyan714@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyan707/
WhatsApp: +86 17853686073
WeChat：xych76

More complete works, please follow me：Behance | Instagram | Facebook

This beautiful story：Life is unfettered, no city noisy, we can taste wine with friends, watch the sunset, enjoy the tranquility of the rural countryside, breathethe fresh air, live a life without troubles,this is a very beautiful life.

This is the ideal life I have longed for. What do you think?

RED
RED
