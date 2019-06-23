Aqeela Valley

@Mentions for teams in Over

Aqeela Valley
Aqeela Valley
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

With our focus on improving collaboration within the Over app, we're releasing @mentions! Here's a quick prototype (as promised) based on the designs I posted in my previous shot.

Let us know what you think!


Get the Over App for FREE: iOS | Android
Follow the Over Design Team https://dribbble.com/Over

Aqeela Valley
Aqeela Valley
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Aqeela Valley

View profile
    • Like