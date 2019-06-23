Dream Magazine Product Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys! 👋
Today I decided to do a redesign of the site Dream Magazine. It is product page. Follow me and The Faces not to miss new shots.
Press "L" if you like it!
