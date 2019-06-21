Bowling Mockups Set

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

• Download from Gumroad

Product includes:

• psd with bowling ball (front and back view);

• psd with bowling ball top view;

• psd with bowling ball and skittle front view;

• psd with one skittle front view;

• psd with skittles set;

• psd with ball striking in the skittles set;

• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• ball and skittles color and design;

• color of the ball holes;

• highlights;

• shadows;

• background color and design;