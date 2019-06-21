Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Bowling Mockups Set

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Bowling Mockups Set recreation match competition skittles stroke skitle ninepins bal skittle pin strike sport bowl ball bowling design mock up download psd mockup
  1. 1-_creativemarket.jpg
  2. 1-_creativemarket.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 5.jpg
  5. 6.jpg
  6. 3.jpg

Bowling Mockups Set

Price
$7.99
Bowling Mockups Set
$7.99
Product includes:

• psd with bowling ball (front and back view);
• psd with bowling ball top view;
• psd with bowling ball and skittle front view;
• psd with one skittle front view;
• psd with skittles set;
• psd with ball striking in the skittles set;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• ball and skittles color and design;
• color of the ball holes;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

    • Like