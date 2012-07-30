UI for a simple Windows clipboard manager

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Earlier this year I made a simple clipboard manager using Visual C#. I got the idea for it after being frustrated from having to go back and copy code snippets and text segments while I worked on various websites. This allowed me to easily re-copy things I've previously copied, the only problem was that it looked terrible. I thought it could use a makeover, and so I thought up this concept. I'm still a fairly novice app UI designer, so any advice is welcome!
You can view the full version of the mock-up here: http://pictir.com/pic/TE3rO.png