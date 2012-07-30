Ronan Rooney

Totem

Totem totem pole tlingit alaska
This fellow is one character in a much larger totem pole back home in Alaska. Re-creating him here in the digital space let me imagine what the master carvers must have thought when putting him together.

Posted on Jul 30, 2012
