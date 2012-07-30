OlegZ

Expedia ui mobile hotel homepage mobile web menu travel
This was the homepage for m.expedia.com, one of the first major travel websites to launch a mobile experience! I still think the straightforward, simplistic interface was the best approach. Great people to work with as well.

Posted on Jul 30, 2012
