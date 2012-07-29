Robin Marder

"Long Neck" ink drawing scan

Robin Marder
Robin Marder
"Long Neck" ink drawing scan ink drawing character black white
"I don't mind, if one eye is higher than the other, and the neck is too long." It's a face with the absence of any expression whatsoever, at least I tried to draw it like that.

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Robin Marder
Robin Marder

