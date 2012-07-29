Josh Betz

Dribbble

Josh Betz
Josh Betz
  • Save
Dribbble bio blog
Download color palette

At the top of the sidebar in the new design I'm working on, there will be a short bio. Using Adelle for the typeface was kind of an accident, but I really like it here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Josh Betz
Josh Betz

More by Josh Betz

View profile
    • Like