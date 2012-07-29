Scott Wetterschneider

Triple Crown of Yoyo Monster

Designed by Chris Ryniak and produced by Squibbles Ink and Rotofugi. Sculpted by yours truly. It's an award given out to the top three winners of the 2012 Triple Crown of Yoyo competition.

