Jake Fleming

One of the goodies

Jake Fleming
Jake Fleming
Hire Me
  • Save
One of the goodies kdm king dudeman ios game 8bit pixel retro animation gif
Download color palette

One of the good guys, I mean bad guys from a game we're working on at Piasa Games - King Dudeman.

Angel still
Rebound of
One of the baddies
By Jake Fleming
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Jake Fleming
Jake Fleming
Lead Designer at Labelbox
Hire Me

More by Jake Fleming

View profile
    • Like