Seth Akkerman

Alpha's Labels for a Bourbon Soaked Oak Aged IPA

Seth Akkerman
Seth Akkerman
  • Save
Alpha's Labels for a Bourbon Soaked Oak Aged IPA making more bear hand brewing lettering seth akkerman
Download color palette

This is the label for my latest home brew. it is a bourbon soaked oak aged IPA. It is my best tasting beer brewed so far. I continued the hand lettering I applied to the previous two brewed beers as well.

84a55d989c317d02956b2ce1f678c47b
Rebound of
Alpha's Labels for a Bourbon Soaked Oak Aged IPA
By Seth Akkerman
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Seth Akkerman
Seth Akkerman

More by Seth Akkerman

View profile
    • Like