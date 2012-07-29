Seth Akkerman

Alpha's Labels for a Bourbon Soaked Oak Aged IPA

bear hand brewing making more brewing home brew
This is the label for my latest home brew. it is a bourbon soaked oak aged IPA. It is my best tasting beer brewed so far.

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
