Day/Night Illustration Series: Day (final & textured)

Day/Night Illustration Series: Day (final & textured)
This is the final version of my daylight illustration. I designed the basic illustration in Illustrator CS6, based off of hand drawn sketching and did the final texturing in Photoshop CS6. This was my first attempt to make a textured illustration and I'm super proud of the final results. Night version coming next.

Full sized view that shows full details (this dribbble shot removes most of the fine details) can be found here
http://gavintdesign.tumblr.com/image/46396767769

For sale here
http://society6.com/GavinThompson/Day-hJx_Print

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
