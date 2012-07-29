Day/Night Illustration Series: Day (final & textured)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the final version of my daylight illustration. I designed the basic illustration in Illustrator CS6, based off of hand drawn sketching and did the final texturing in Photoshop CS6. This was my first attempt to make a textured illustration and I'm super proud of the final results. Night version coming next.
Full sized view that shows full details (this dribbble shot removes most of the fine details) can be found here
http://gavintdesign.tumblr.com/image/46396767769
For sale here
http://society6.com/GavinThompson/Day-hJx_Print