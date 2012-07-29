🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Inspired by black letter and Arabic, I think it's a little bottom heavy though but if I filled in the main stem it wouldn't look as elaborate as it does now. Also the diamonds towards the right the border around it is a little thick maybe if I made the border in the main stem thicker it could help with balance.
Feedback welcome! :)
