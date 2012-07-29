Joanna

TrainTrain

Joanna
Joanna
  • Save
TrainTrain startups mobile web app iphone hackathon
Download color palette

Just built this at Startup Weekend in San Francisco. Our "startup" is called TrainTrain, a way to share and learn skills during your commuting hours on the train.

As always, open to some feedback, especially on the logo and button.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Joanna
Joanna

More by Joanna

View profile
    • Like