Asymmetrical Chevron Pattern

Ashley Jankowski for Braizen
Asymmetrical Chevron Pattern chevron teal caramel pattern gray brown cream mint braizen
Something I'm working on for a new branding project.

A Braizen Team Effort

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
