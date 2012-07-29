Wayne Sang

Street Medicine Detroit

Wayne Sang
Wayne Sang
  • Save
Street Medicine Detroit logo branding
Download color palette

Logo for a mobile medical clinic in Detroit.

The aim was to bring out the resilience and strength in the city of Detroit.

Includes a smaller companion logo for instances where the larger one would degrade too far (particularly the "Detroit" typeface).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Wayne Sang
Wayne Sang

More by Wayne Sang

View profile
    • Like