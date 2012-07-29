Chris

Songsmiths branding

Chris
Chris
  • Save
Songsmiths branding theatre singing branding faces
Download color palette

Branding I did a while back for a theatre company called Songsmiths. The logo mirrors the traditional theatre masks, as well as the double 'S' of the brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Chris
Chris

More by Chris

View profile
    • Like