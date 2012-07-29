Annie Szafranski

Briteling Birthday

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
  • Save
Briteling Birthday happybirthday typography eventbrite birthday card vintage typographic
Download color palette

Birthday card for Britelings.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Annie Szafranski

View profile
    • Like