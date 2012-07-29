Shannon Hatch

Five Banners

Shannon Hatch
Shannon Hatch
  • Save
Five Banners banner print graphic design type texture photo church
Download color palette

Banners all printed and being used by ARISE Church in Christchurch.
Celebrating their 5th Birthday.

C96d5a3c5fa7da5a5e12e85ba5019b93
Rebound of
Five Banners
By Shannon Hatch
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Shannon Hatch
Shannon Hatch

More by Shannon Hatch

View profile
    • Like