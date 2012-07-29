Robert Blankenship

2 Devils

2 Devils devil mexican spanish hispanic scorch scratch satan diablo food truck illustration logo lettering typography cartoon mascot vector illustration vector design logo design
Character and logo design for a California based specialty foods truck. This design is to be printed on the side of the van and will promote the brothers who own it.

