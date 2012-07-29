Patrick Schneider

yet another camera interface...

yet another camera interface... camera imgly
next up: weather app. no srsly this wasn't just for fun, I'm working on the iOS App for the twitter picture service img.ly and this might just be the final design that everyone seems to like

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
