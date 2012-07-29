Alex Novoseltsev

Liam Gallagher

Alex Novoseltsev
Alex Novoseltsev
  • Save
Liam Gallagher caricature liam gallagher oasis celebrity digital paint caricaturama
Download color palette

Liam Gallagher from Oasis. Painted for CS 3000 on facebook. www.facebook.com/groups/caricaturama/

Bigger illustration: http://creaturedesign.deviantart.com/art/Liam-Gallagher-from-Oasis-317736429

Video of process: http://player.vimeo.com/video/46694952

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Alex Novoseltsev
Alex Novoseltsev

More by Alex Novoseltsev

View profile
    • Like