Joseph Hughes

Milk Molecule

Joseph Hughes
Joseph Hughes
  • Save
Milk Molecule vector black gray milk molecule logo icon
Download color palette

Part of an identity I'm working on for a "science behind milk" organization. In this one, I'm interpreting the standard milk carton as a molecule shape, also reinforcing the letter "M" found within.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Joseph Hughes
Joseph Hughes

More by Joseph Hughes

View profile
    • Like