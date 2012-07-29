Christer Dahlslett

Optical Cubes

Christer Dahlslett
Christer Dahlslett
  • Save
Optical Cubes plywood wood laser dye handmade optical illusion simple christer dahlslett nkf hyper island
Download color palette

This is 100% handmade with plywood for a project I am working on for my society6 store; http://society6.com/MrChrister

Christer Dahlslett
Christer Dahlslett

More by Christer Dahlslett

View profile
    • Like