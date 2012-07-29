Nikita Prokhorov

How A Tessellation Is Born // A step-by-step process // STEP 2

tessellation pattern escher process development sketch hand-drawn primate gorilla animal
Next step: Once the rough geometry is mapped out, the more life-like details can start to find their way into tessellation. I really like the way the face is turning out, but something is not right with the derriere...but making too many alterations to that part may take away from the face. Need to refine that outline detail before proceed to the actual figure details.

Rebound of
How A Tessellation Is Born // A step-by-step process
