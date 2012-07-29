Dribbble Invite Giveaway!

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Yesss... I've got one invitation to Dribbble to give away. Since not long ago I was in your position and had to compete on one myself, this is all very exciting to me...
Well, this is how you can try and grab yours:
1. Like this shot and tweet about it.
2. Send me a link to your portfolio or send me your works to: kobbie@gmail.com
3. Follow me on Dribbble and on Twitter (this is where I'll be announcing the winner)
The winner will be announced on Thursday, August 2nd.
Good luck! Can't wait to see your talent!