MadeByStudioJQ

Logomark - Sunset Valley

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Logomark - Sunset Valley logo texture icon iconset orange sun noise series
Download color palette

Logomark - Sunset Valley
A logo mark for an overseas client (to be a series)

1acf894990bbb52edbe766faa0a429c2
Rebound of
Logomark - Sunset Ocean
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like