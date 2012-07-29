keananduffty.com

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This was the first website design I designed for Keanan Duffty. I created a fashion collage using runway, advertising and editorial photos from Keanan's various clothing collections. Keanan was interested in a wheat paste poster wall illusion, as if his images had been layered, torn and distressed over time.