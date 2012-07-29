Dustin Maberry

keananduffty.com

keananduffty.com fashion website
This was the first website design I designed for Keanan Duffty. I created a fashion collage using runway, advertising and editorial photos from Keanan's various clothing collections. Keanan was interested in a wheat paste poster wall illusion, as if his images had been layered, torn and distressed over time.

