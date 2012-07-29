Webstorm Icon

Nick Balestra

As I wasn't able to find any good icon for webstorm ( a true and full Javascript IDE - http://www.jetbrains.com/webstorm ) i just designed one my self. If you like it you can download the .hqx and .icns here: http://d.pr/f/rUpG

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
