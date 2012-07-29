Voicu Apostol

Book Icon ver.1

Book Icon ver.1 notepad icon photoshop illustration pixel colorful journal note iphone mobile apple store 3d realistic
A simple book icon for mobile devices. Waiting for your feedback. Thanks!

Check out the metallic version: http://dribbble.com/shots/666033-Book-Icon-ver-2

In love with pixels. 𝚌𝚎𝚛𝚙𝚘𝚠.𝚌𝚘𝚖
