PiXLS Logo - Atomic Pixels

PiXLS Logo - Atomic Pixels pixls pixel logo atomic atom
In attempts to reinvent the PiXLS logo, I have created a number of logo designs and finally reached a version that I am happy with. The idea behind this logo is that pixels is the atoms (building block) of the digital world.

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
