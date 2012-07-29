Pietro Schirano

Ukulele Love

Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
  • Save
Ukulele Love ukulele love music guitar psd photoshop
Download color palette

I bought an Ukulele some days ago and I really love it, so I made this psd copy of the one I bought, Hope you like it, big image here https://docs.google.com/file/d/0Bz2atAm2U_yhZjdjRDNkUXc0OHc/edit

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pietro Schirano

View profile
    • Like