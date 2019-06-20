Adia Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Please check the latest work I just finished for Adia. A big platform.
They built the smartest collection of apps that bring job seekers and businesses together. From giving people access to more flexible work, to helping companies grow and stabilize their day-to-day operations, we’re creating a better way of working in today’s on-demand world.
Press "L" if you like the shot!
I'm available for new projects: pdesignvn@gmail.com
Skype: pd_design.vn
Thank you so much!