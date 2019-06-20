Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Phong Duy (Jason)

Adia Platform

Phong Duy (Jason)
Phong Duy (Jason)
Hire Me
  • Save
Adia Platform card design dashboard design crm portal freelancers recruitment demand book jobs workers clean uiux saigon vietnam
Adia Platform card design dashboard design crm portal freelancers recruitment demand book jobs workers clean uiux saigon vietnam
Adia Platform card design dashboard design crm portal freelancers recruitment demand book jobs workers clean uiux saigon vietnam
Adia Platform card design dashboard design crm portal freelancers recruitment demand book jobs workers clean uiux saigon vietnam
Adia Platform card design dashboard design crm portal freelancers recruitment demand book jobs workers clean uiux saigon vietnam
Download color palette
  1. adia.png
  2. shift_selection.png
  3. workforce.png
  4. settings.png
  5. booked_list.png

Hello everyone,

Please check the latest work I just finished for Adia. A big platform.
They built the smartest collection of apps that bring job seekers and businesses together. From giving people access to more flexible work, to helping companies grow and stabilize their day-to-day operations, we’re creating a better way of working in today’s on-demand world.

Press "L" if you like the shot!

I'm available for new projects: pdesignvn@gmail.com
Skype: pd_design.vn

Thank you so much!

Phong Duy (Jason)
Phong Duy (Jason)
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Phong Duy (Jason)

View profile
    • Like