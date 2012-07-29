Kai Halfinger

Watched.li iPhone App

Kai Halfinger
Kai Halfinger
  • Save
Watched.li iPhone App watched.li show iphone app ios
Download color palette

This is a design for the Watched.li iPhone App. Although it's not the official design, I hope you like it.

==========================================

FULL VIEW

==========================================

Watched.li is a service to track your favourite shows. At the moment it's still an alpha version.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Kai Halfinger
Kai Halfinger

More by Kai Halfinger

View profile
    • Like