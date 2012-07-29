Florian Grunt

Pantone Billard Balls

Pantone Billard Balls
I was inspired by the "Rubitone" of Ignacio Pilotto and the Pantone iPhone cases when I had this idea. I noticed that billard balls almost have the same structure as the color charts.

The numbering/colors of the balls and the pantone color chart do not really fit together, so I just took some random colours.

The main thing was created in Illustrator, the finishing in Photoshop.

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
