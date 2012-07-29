Pantone Billard Balls

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I was inspired by the "Rubitone" of Ignacio Pilotto and the Pantone iPhone cases when I had this idea. I noticed that billard balls almost have the same structure as the color charts.
The numbering/colors of the balls and the pantone color chart do not really fit together, so I just took some random colours.
The main thing was created in Illustrator, the finishing in Photoshop.