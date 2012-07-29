Benny Forsberg

Mjalloms Morgonmix Show1

Mjalloms Morgonmix Show1 product branding logotype instore marketing
Product branding for a Swedish premium flat bread bakery - Mjälloms Tunnbröd AB. Product branding and instore action marketing. Product: Mjälloms Morgonmix - a sporty, premium whole grain bread.
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
