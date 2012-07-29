Florian Grunt

My view(s)

As a designer you need to have a lot of different views while working on a project. This is just a short visualisation of what may come up, when you create something.

The symbols cover the following topics:
- desktop publishing
- layout/web
- art/creativity/experimental
- typography/fonts

I created this just for fun, so this is not a part of any real project.

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
