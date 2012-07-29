Artline Pilot

Two more markers ready for treatment. Getting closer and closer to my goal of 20 markers for the poster. It'll be so awesome. Just had a great idea for the title. I think I'll just entitle the poster "MARKERS" and then use a letter from each of the labels of the markers on the poster to spell the title. E.g.: Use the letter A from the Artline on this shot and so on and so forth. I think that would tie it all together. Any comments on that?