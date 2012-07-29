Mjalloms Tonnbrodkorg Show1

Benny Forsberg

Packaging design for a Swedish premium flat bread bakery - Mjälloms Tunnbröd AB. Construction of packaging, design, photography concepts, product branding, instore action marketing for the product Mjälloms Tunnbrödkorgar.
