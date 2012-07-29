Parveen Verma

Narsimha Hand Painted on Tee

Narsimha Hand Painted on Tee painting lion t-shirt
So finally i tried my hands on painting this beast on a plain black tee and guess the expressions/aggression has come out really well, hope you guys like it.

Rebound of
Narasimha
By Parveen Verma
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
