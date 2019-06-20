Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Ford

K Arrow

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
K Arrow frame box arrows illustration graphic vector optical branding icon type design abstract letter typography mark geometric identity symbol brand logo
Download color palette

Unused mark from a recently wrapped up project for an app that turns a browser or media files into an interactive public kiosk.

This concept focussed on the symbolism attached to UX journeys within browser windows, primarily arrows, used to resize, alter screen modes and generally navigate easily.

Creating a letter K shape using a 'browser' frame containing arrows lends itself well to the concept, highlighted further by the arrows created within the negative space showing the flexibility of the app software.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like