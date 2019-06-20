Trending designs to inspire you
Unused mark from a recently wrapped up project for an app that turns a browser or media files into an interactive public kiosk.
This concept focussed on the symbolism attached to UX journeys within browser windows, primarily arrows, used to resize, alter screen modes and generally navigate easily.
Creating a letter K shape using a 'browser' frame containing arrows lends itself well to the concept, highlighted further by the arrows created within the negative space showing the flexibility of the app software.
