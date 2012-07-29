Charles Santoso

Xbox charles santoso daily random word doodles
Random Word Doodles (55): Today's image response to the word 'Xbox'

You can visit my tumblr to see more of these kind of drawings: http://charlessantoso.tumblr.com/tagged/daily-random-word-doodles

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
