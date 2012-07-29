Ugur Akdemir

OSX Smelly Cat

Ugur Akdemir
Ugur Akdemir
Hire Me
  • Save
OSX Smelly Cat osx logo cat white
Download color palette

I think the next osx version will be like that.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Ugur Akdemir
Ugur Akdemir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ugur Akdemir

View profile
    • Like