Justin Fancourt

Desktop Layout

Justin Fancourt
Justin Fancourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Desktop Layout past portfolio illustration interface
Download color palette

Initial design for desktop version of a software platform for school and pupil reporting. Done a couple of years back.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2019
Justin Fancourt
Justin Fancourt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Justin Fancourt

View profile
    • Like